SpaceX To Launch 53 Starlink Satellites On April 21 Despite Russia's 'space War' Threat

SpaceX is targeting the launch of a new batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 21. The Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff at 11:21 pm (IST) carrying 53 satellites to boost the internet providing constellation. This forthcoming launch will be a record-tying one as the booster being used today will be used for the 12th orbital mission. Initially scheduled for 8:44 pm (IST), the liftoff has been deferred to the aforementioned time due to bad weather.

Targeting tomorrow, April 21 for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/P14Aqhp22B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2022

How to watch the Starlink launch?

SpaceX will air the liftoff live on its official YouTube channel a few minutes prior to the scheduled time. Interested viewers can also tune into the company's official Twitter handle to watch the Starlink mission. Currently, SpaceX has around 2,300 Starlink satellites in orbit, and the company wants to take the number to 30,000.

The company is aiming for a record number of launches this year and is strictly following its plan. So far, SpaceX has conducted 14 missions in 2022, eight of which have been for Starlink. Late last month, CEO Elon Musk revealed that SpaceX would conduct 60 launches this year and over 4,200 Starlink satellites will be operational within 18 months.

SpaceX moves ahead despite Russia's warning

SpaceX's next launch will be the second within ten days as it recently completed the NROL-85 mission on April 17. Additionally, this Starlink mission would be the 12th for this particular Falcon 9 booster, equalling another launcher that set the record last month. However, this launch would also be the first for Starlink, after Russia ordered to destroy the satellites hovering over its territory, the special military operation zone, and the Black Sea basin.

The Elon Musk-led firm is also assisting Ukraine with its internet services through Starlink. Earlier, a report by the Times of London had claimed that Ukraine's special drone unit was destroying Russian weapons using Starlink internet. As for Russia's threat, it followed after Ukraine sank the Russian warship Moskva stationed in the Black Sea. However, Ukrainians have extensively used Musk's internet services, many even thanking the billionaire for Starlink's assistance.