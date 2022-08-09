SpaceX is targeting another launch of its Falcon 9 rocket to loft a new fleet of Starlink satellites in the early hours of August 10. According to the company, the launch window opens at 4:27 am IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With this launch, the Starlink constellation will add 52 new satellites apart from the 2,200 active satellites that are already providing high-speed internet in 36 countries.

Targeting Tuesday, August 9 at 6:57 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to orbit from LC-39A in Florida → https://t.co/X0rgy0YCwu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 8, 2022

Citing the US Space Force, Space.com reported that the weather in Florida looks 70% favourable for the launch, leaving a chance of 30% when the mission could be scrubbed. Notably, this would mark the first Space X launch of this month and the 33rd overall launch of this year. The Elon Musk-led firm recently broke its record of the most number of missions in a year (31) by breaching the number in July.

More about the upcoming Starlink mission

The first stage booster supporting this mission will fly for the third time, revealed SpaceX. Previously, the same booster launched one Starlink mission and SES-22. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Those interested in watching the launch live can tune in to SpaceX's YouTube channel or visit its official social media handles for live updates. The live coverage of the launch would begin about five minutes prior to the Falcon 9's liftoff. If the weather plays villain, SpaceX will conduct the mission on the backup date of August 11 at 4:06 am IST.

On the sidelines, SpaceX is also developing the Starship mega-rocket which is nearing its first orbital mission, possibly this year. Last week, CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of the Starship Booster 7 which was brought to the launch pad for the static fire tests. The first stage booster is equipped with 33 Raptor 2 engines whereas the second stage Starship spacecraft has six engines. When combined, the two components form the Starship rocket which stands 394 feet (120 metres) tall.