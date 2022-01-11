Star Formation Happening In Universe Might Be Faster Than Previously Suggested: Study

A new study, published in the journal Nature, has suggested that star formation might be happening a lot faster than previously expected. Conducted by a group of Chinese astronomers, the study is based on the data collected using the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), which was focused on a molecular cloud region called Lynds 1544. The region, which is located around 450 light-years away from Earth in the Taurus constellation, was chosen as it is just a few steps away from churning out a star, as per the astronomers.

The star formation rate is much faster than earlier thought

In a bid to determine the rate of star formation, the astronomers, using the Puerto Rico-based Arecibo observatory, scanned the magnetic field inside the densest part of Lynds 1544 as well as the thinner regions at the edge of the clouds. On the other hand, the FAST observatory was used to observe the regions left out by the Arecibo, something which was reportedly omitted in the previous observations.

An analysis by both the telescopes revealed that unlike the measurements of magnetic fields from previous theoretical models, those in the new one were found to be 13 times weaker. A weaker magnetic field hinted that the collapse of the star-forming matter would occur much faster, which would, in turn, quickly kickstart the process of nuclear fusion, a process that fuels stars after they are born. Lead researcher and the chief scientist of FAST, Di Li, said as per Space.com, “If the standard theory worked, the magnetic field needs to be much stronger to resist a 100-fold increase in cloud density. That didn't happen.”

Scientists believe this theory of star-formation to be revolutionary, however, they are working towards finding similar results from other star-forming clouds to solidify their findings.

Astronomer Paola Caselli from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, who was not involved in the research, was quoted as saying by Space.com, “If this is proven to be the case in other gas clouds, it will be revolutionary for the star formation community. The paper basically says that gravity wins in the cloud. That's where stars start to form, not in the dense core. That's a very big statement”.

Image: NASA