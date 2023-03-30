Last Updated:

Strong Solar Flare Erupts From The Sun, Causes Radio Blackout In Parts Of Asia & Oceania

In its seventh such event this year, the Sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 10:33 pm ET on March 28, 2023, reported NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Space
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Sun solar flare March 29 2023

Image: NASA


According to NASA, a powerful solar flare was discharged by the Sun at 10:33 p.m. ET on March 28, 2023. The event was recorded by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the Sun continuously. The solar flare that occurred on Monday has been classified as an X1.2 flare, with X-class indicating the most powerful flares and the number providing further details about its intensity.

A shortwave radio blackout occurred over southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand when the solar flare from the Sun ionised the uppermost layer of Earth's atmosphere. The flare originated from sunspot AR3256, located near the southwestern edge of the star in our Solar System.

According to Spaceweather.com, Monday's solar flare resulted in the ionisation of the atmosphere and causing disruptions in signal propagation and reception below 30 MHz. These effects may have been noticeable to Ham radio operators.

In a span of just three months in 2023, the Sun has produced seven similar explosions, which is equivalent to the total number of flares recorded in 2022. This suggests a significant increase in solar activity, as the Sun progresses through its solar cycle and approaches peak activity.

READ | Huge piece of the Sun breaks off; Leaves scientists baffled; Watch

During the past week, a significant plasma explosion occurred high above the surface of the Sun, reaching a height equivalent to 14 Earths stacked on top of each other. This event was accompanied by four notable solar flares, 22 coronal mass ejections, and a geomagnetic storm triggered by the Sun.

READ | Sun throws out intense solar flares into space, NASA observatory captures event

What are solar flares?

Solar flares are intense and sudden bursts of radiation that emanate from the Sun's surface. They are caused by the sudden release of magnetic energy that has built up in the Sun's atmosphere.

READ | NASA's Curiosity Rover captures ‘sun rays’ on Mars for the first time, picture goes viral

Solar flares can affect people on Earth in several ways. They can disrupt radio communications by causing ionisation in the Earth's upper atmosphere, which can interfere with radio signals. This can affect GPS and other communication technologies that rely on radio signals.

READ | NASA's Parker solar probe makes 15th closest approach to Sun after mysterious glitch

They can also cause blackouts in electrical power grids. The radiation emitted by solar flares can interfere with power lines, transformers, and other equipment, causing them to fail. This can lead to widespread power outages, which can last for hours or even days.

READ | Sun ejects strongest geomagnetic storm since 2017 triggering stunning auroras on Earth

Moreover, solar flares can pose a risk to astronauts and spacecraft by exposing them to high levels of radiation. The charged particles released during solar flares can cause damage to spacecraft and even affect the health of astronauts who are outside the Earth's protective atmosphere.

Solar flares can have significant impacts on various technologies and systems on Earth, which can affect daily life and even pose risks to people and infrastructure.

First Published:
COMMENT