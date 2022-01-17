'Super Neptune': Water Vapor Detected In Atmosphere Of Red Dwarf Star

The exoplanet TOI-674 b, which was recently discovered by astronomers has made the list of planets around other stars that possess water vapor in their atmospheres. Slightly bigger than Neptune, this exoplanet orbits a red-dwarf star about 150 light-years away and has a thin atmosphere which makes its investigation easier. NASA says that it is the planet's distance, size, and relationship to its star that makes it easy for space telescopes to scan it.

Discovery Alert!

A rarer planet type joins the list of known worlds. This brings the total of confirmed planets beyond our solar system to 4,903!

New entrant in 'Super Neptune' class

The exoplanet TOI-674 b has made it to the class of 'Super Neptune' after it was first discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which was launched in 2018. This exoplanet was also discovered by observing a dim in starlight caused by a planet crossing the face of its host star. After pointing TESS towards the planet, scientists studied the spectrum of the light emerging from the exoplanet using the Hubble Space Telescope. Besides, NASA's now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope was also used to confirm the findings and according to the astronomers, this planet will further be analysed after the James Webb Space Telescope starts operating a few months from now.

The Webb telescope, which is on its way to its orbit 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, will be able to examine the planet's atmosphere in a more detailed manner using its special instruments called spectrographs. These instruments will spread the light into a spectrum to determine what kinds of gases exist in the atmosphere of this exoplanet.

Exoplanet's specialty

According to NASA, the planet TOI-674 b can also be counted in the class of 'Neptune Desert', as it has an extremely tight orbit around its star. This planet has a year equivalent to just two Earth days and the discovery of planets in size-class between Neptune and Jupiter is extremely rare. "The rarity of such planets, and the analysis of those that do turn up, could provide important clues to the formation of planetary systems in general, including our own", NASA said. So far, scientists have been able to confirm the atmospheric composition of only three Neptune-sized exoplanets.

