Time Traveller Or Stargazer? NASA Gives Personality Test With Best Webb Pics; Check Yours

With the year 2022 ending, NASA has a special test for you that attempts to determine your personality in the most charming of ways. The agency's test is based on some of the best images produced by the James Webb Space Telescope which began its operations earlier this year. Taking to Twitter, NASA's Webb telescope handle shared several pictures captured by the observatory which features Webb's first deep field, Jupiter and Neptune, the iconic Pillars of Creation and the eye-watering Cartwheel galaxy among others.

What do your favorite Webb images of 2022 say about you?



1. Pick your favorite out of each set in this thread.

2. Keep track of your choices.

3. Find & share your result!



Let’s get started ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fbwE97J2OE — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 30, 2022

With this fun multiple choice questionnaire, NASA attempts to help you determine your personality (especially the unsure ones) among the four options -- Time Traveller, Star gazer, Homebody and Trendsetter.

Which one are you?

In our first set of images, choose between A) Webb’s First Deep Field; B) the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula; C) Jupiter; and D) Webb data showing the presence of water in the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-96 b. pic.twitter.com/KKwdsWHTe8 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 30, 2022

The rules of the test are simple-- pick your favourite out of each set containing four pictures, keep track of your choices and find the end result through a poll. Doesn't matter what the result is, NASA has some encouraging things to say about you and your personality.

A - If you chose mostly A’s (images of galaxies) you’re a Time Traveler! Just as looking at galaxies lets us see billions of years into the past, your style reaches back in time. You may be into vintage looks. And you thrive in chaos, like galactic mergers! 🕥 pic.twitter.com/UBTFpWzWOd — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 30, 2022

If you chose mostly As from the photo sets, you are 'Time Traveller' who relishes in nostalgic experiences. "Just as looking at galaxies lets us see billions of years into the past, your style reaches back in time. You may be into vintage looks. And you thrive in chaos, like galactic mergers", says the result.

Those who chose mostly Bs, you are a 'Stargazer' who is star of the show and NASA has an advice for you-- 'Keep Shining'. "Your head may be in the clouds. Just as nebulas often hold stars in early stages of development, you’re always growing and changing. Believe in yourself-- you bring light to the universe", the final result says per NASA.

Those with mostly Cs in their choice are a 'Homebody' with an introverted personality, a thick shell and who loves comfort and routine. "As an introvert, you prefer your own orbit. Comfy and routine is fine with you. Like Titan, you may have a thick atmosphere. But if someone's in your orbit, they’ll see your hidden charms!", NASA said. Finally, those who mostly preferred Ds are 'Trendsetter' and all of us might be somewhat similar in one aspect-- text over call. "Always ahead of the (transit) curve and plotting your next move, you may seem distant at first. Much like how we often detect exoplanets indirectly, you may prefer a text over a call. You keep our universe exciting!", says the result.