US & China Now Clash On The Moon With Overlapping Landing Sites For Lunar Missions

The space war between the US and China seems more apparent now as both the countries have chosen overlapping sites on the Moon where they would land their missions. Earlier in August, the US space agency NASA revealed 13 candidate sites for landing astronauts. Each of these sites, which are 15 by 15 kilometres, is located in the lunar south pole and will be used during Artemis 3 targeted for launch no earlier than 2025.

However, China has plans to take its lunar ambitions to the Moon a year earlier i.e in 2024 in 10 different locations which overlap with those chosen by NASA.

A report by Space News revealed that Chinese space expert Zhang He, who is also the Chang’e-4 lunar mission commander authored a paper where he suggested 10 candidate sites for China’s Chang’e-7 mission. Targeted for 2024, this uncrewed mission would consist of a lander-rover combination along with an orbiter, a relay satellite and a mini-flying detector.

(Landing sites chosen by NASA; Image: NASA)

Notably, these components might end up landing anywhere in the Shackleton, Haworth and Nobile craters of the Moon’s south pole. NASA said that the 13 locations it chose offer several advantages such as adequate lighting, proper landing conditions and the possibility of water-ice in the craters of the permanently shadowed regions. China, on the other hand, cited similar reasons including the temperature condition, topography, and earth visibility.

Space race with China has begun: NASA head

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has already admitted that the space race with China has already begun. Recently in July, Nelson even said that Beijing is planning a takeover of the Moon and its resources after it completes the construction of its own lunar space station by 2035. Citing China's agenda of hijacking the lunar surface, the NASA Chief had said that the US is "very concerned" about the former's ambitions.

Chinese space expert, Song Zhongping, on the other hand, said that the US is projecting China as an imaginary enemy and dismissed reports of Beijing's plan for a lunar takeover. He even alleged that the US is promoting 'space colonialism' and lacks self-confidence.

Image: NASA