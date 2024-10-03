Published 01:28 IST, October 3rd 2024
Voyager 2's Final Chapter: Instrument Shutdown Marks New Phase in Deep Space Journey
NASA has powered down Voyager 2’s plasma science instrument to save energy, marking a significant milestone as the spacecraft continues its deep space journey.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Voyager 2's Final Chapter: Instrument Shutdown Marks New Phase in Deep Space Journey | Image: X/@NSFVoyager2
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:28 IST, October 3rd 2024