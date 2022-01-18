What Time Will Asteroid Pass By Earth Today? How Can You Watch It And All You Need To Know

A huge rocky asteroid which is approximately 1 kilometer wide, is expected to pass by Earth safely on Tuesday, January 18th. The size of the asteroid is projected to be roughly 3,280 feet wide or about 2½ times the Empire State Building's height. According to the EarthSky, on January 18, 2022, at 4:51 p.m. EST, the heavenly will make its closest approach to Earth. This asteroid is named (7482) 1994 PC1 and by the label, it is pretty evident that it was discovered in the year 1994.

Because of its size and proximity to Earth, this asteroid is classed as a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid'. Further, as per the EarthSky, roughly every 600,000 years, an asteroid of this size interacts with Earth. However, NASA assured that there is nothing to worry about 1994 PC1 as it approaches 2022. On August 9, 1994, Robert McNaught identified the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Its orbit has been well determined after 47 years of monitoring.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.



Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022

More about the giant asteroid

In addition to this, the asteroid will fly by Earth at a range of 1.2 million miles (1.93 million kilometres), or roughly 5.15 times the distance between Earth and the Moon, which is considered to be a safe distance. Although the distance is not that dangerous, however, it is close enough for a modest backyard telescope to view the heavenly body.

In relation to Earth, the massive space rock is approaching 43,754 miles per hour. Stargazers will be able to see the asteroid due to its high speed. It will resemble a star and will seem like a source of light. The brightness of the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 will be approximately magnitude 10. For viewers using a 6-inch or bigger backyard telescope from a dark-sky location, an object of 10th magnitude is a good target to see.

When can you see the asteroid?

Amateur astronomers could see the asteroid by utilizing a tiny telescope oriented at the right time as well as correct position. Spectators with backyard telescopes in North America will have the best chance of seeing the massive asteroid hours after its close pass on January 18. Further, for people from India, the asteroid will pass at midnight around 3:21 am on January 19, Wednesday.

