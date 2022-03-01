World's Most Powerful Solar Telescope Worth Over Rs 2,225 Cr Begins 1st Science Operations

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), which is touted as the world's most powerful solar telescope, has officially begun its first science observations. According to the National Science Foundation (NSF), which manages the observatory, the telescope commenced its operations on 23 February 2022, and is set to "revolutionise our understanding of the sun and its impacts on Earth". While it has just begun its full-fledged operation, the telescope had captured the most detailed image of a sunspot which was released in December 2021.

Purpose of the $300 million telescope

Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of NSF, said that his team is proud to bring the telescope worth $300 million (over Rs 2,225 crore) online. Operating at 10,000 ft above sea level near the summit of Haleakalā on Maui, Hawai‘i, the telescope has been designed to study the corona of the sun, which is the outermost layer of the sun and is millions of degrees hotter than the solar surface. The first experiment, which would be led by National Solar Observatory's (NSO) principal investigator Tetsu Anan, will be conducted to study magnetic reconnection, which causes the ejection of plasma after sudden reconfiguration of solar magnetic fields.

The NSO, in its statement, revealed that the telescope will also take high-resolution images and make measurements of the magnetic fields of solar phenomena including sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections. It further said that scientists would also be able to develop the means of predicting major solar events by studying space weather using the telescope.

"The NSF’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope is a modern technological marvel, named in honour of late Senator Inouye, an American hero and leader dedicated to scientific research and discovery", Panchanathan said. Dr Thomas Rimmele, the NSO Associate Director also said as per the statement, "There is no other facility like the Inouye Solar Telescope. It is now the cornerstone of our mission to advance our knowledge of the Sun by providing forefront observational opportunities to the research community. It is a game-changer.”

