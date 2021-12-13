Wrapping James Webb Telescope: Here's How Observatory Gets Fitted Into Ariane 5 Rocket

The James Webb Space Telescope, which is an epitome of par excellence technology and engineering, is set to explore the early universe for us. Being the most powerful telescope ever built, Webb will help scientists find answers to the fundamental questions concerning our origin, evolution and place in the cosmos. However, before deploying the James Webb Telescope into space, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed with the major one being its safe transportation to outer space. Webb will hitch a ride on an Ariane 5 rocket, a launch vehicle being provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), but fitting Webb into the cylindrical vessel is what would be the first of many awaiting challenges.

Wrapping the Webb telescope

Loading the telescope inside a crammed rocket space is when you can truly witness the level of engineering that has been put into its development. Being the size of a tennis court, the scientists have designed Webb in a way that it can be folded like an origami to subtly fit within the confines of the Ariane 5 rocket.

The telescope carries five layers of diamond-shaped sun shields which have been designed to fold like origami and measure 21-metres long and 14-metres in width when fully deployed. As you can see in the image, the foldable telescope subtly fits inside the rocket which has a diameter of just 5.4-metres and has a height of 17 metres. According to ESA, the rocket has been designed to serve as the perfect means for Webb’s deployment and will protect it during liftoff and its journey through the atmosphere.

"Ariane 5 has been customised to accommodate all the specific requirements of the Webb mission. New hardware ensures that venting ports around the base of the fairing remain fully open", the agency said in its report. These venting ports will make sure that the shock of depressurisation is minimal when the telescope separates from the rocket. In addition to this, the rocket will also perform a rolling manoeuver after releasing the telescope to avoid any fixed position of the telescope relative to the Sun as some elements of Webb are sensitive to solar radiation and heating. Currently undergoing final checks, the Webb telescope will launch on December 22 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

