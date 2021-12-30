Yusaku Maezawa Trolls Netizen Who Claimed Space Is Not Real; Says 'use It To Kill Time'

Fed up from the continuous backlash over his recent trip to the International Space Station (ISS), Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has reacted to his critics who believe his endeavour was 'staged'. Replying to a tweet on Thursday, December 30, Maezawa confronted a user who said that the "universe does not exist", and claimed that the visuals shared by the billionaire from space were computer-generated imagery (CGI). The 46-year-old also addressed those calling space travel a "rich hobby" and shared his thoughts on "Maezawa Space Scam", a subject that has generated many tweets, as per Maezawa.

The space tourist from Japan had launched for the ISS on December 8 for a 12-day stay aboard the ISS with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos astronauts Alexander Misurkin and returned on December 20.

"Some people bothered to call space travel "rich hobby", but some people said "space fraud that doesn't really go to space", and it was even more fun", Maezawa wrote in his tweet.

However, Maezawa seemed unflinched by the allegations as he trolled his critics saying that he is "excited" because of all the conspiracy theories and advised them to 'keep killing time' over the same. "If you look up "Maezawa Space Scam", you will find many tweets like this, so please use it to kill time during the year-end and New Year holidays. I'm really excited", the billionaire added in his tweet. Maezawa's reaction came out over a tweet by a Japanese user who wrote that the former had made him believe that the 'universe does not exist' and quoted filmmaker Christopher Nolan hinting that people now know to differentiate between fake and actual images taken in space.

"There is no CG feeling Thanks to Mr Maezawa, I was able to understand again that the universe does not exist, and I am grateful that many people have come to understand that the universe does not exist. "Audiences are aware of the difference between images made with CG and images actually taken," directed by Christopher Nolan", the user wrote in his tweet.

Shockingly enough, the user also shared a report that went all out on 'exposing' Maezawa's alleged fake space trip along with the Moon landing that changed the course of space exploration in 1969.

Maezawa's 'definitely real' space trip

While there are several rare humans who believe that Earth is flat and reject everything about Neil Armstrong actually setting his foot on the Moon, Maezawa's videos that he shared from the ISS are enough to prove them wrong. Maezawa and his assistant, who is also a video producer, have shot multiple videos in space that also offers a glimpse of our blue planet, which by all means is round. This video below was one of the first visuals shared by the billionaire which shows the ISS orbiting Earth in timelapse.

Shared on December 12, the video has now garnered over four million views and there's a high possibility that the majority of the viewers believe that the Earth is actually round and space is real.

Image: Twitter/@yousuck2020