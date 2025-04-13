SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Starlink Satellites, Including 13 with Direct-to-Cell Capabilities

Florida: SpaceX has successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit, marking another milestone in its ambitious satellite internet program. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 8:53 PM EDT on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

This mission is particularly noteworthy as 13 of the satellites are equipped with Direct-to-Cell technology, designed to eliminate mobile dead zones by enabling direct communication between satellites and mobile phones.

The launch provided a stunning visual spectacle, with the rocket soaring past a full moon, captivating spectators across Florida. This mission also marked the 10th flight of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which successfully landed on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff.

The Direct-to-Cell technology is expected to revolutionise mobile connectivity, particularly in remote areas. In the United States, this feature will roll out in partnership with T-Mobile, promising expanded coverage even in the most isolated regions.