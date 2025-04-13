SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Starlink Satellites, Including 13 with Direct-to-Cell Capabilities

Updated April 13th 2025, 14:57 IST
Florida: SpaceX has successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit, marking another milestone in its ambitious satellite internet program. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 8:53 PM EDT on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
This mission is particularly noteworthy as 13 of the satellites are equipped with Direct-to-Cell technology, designed to eliminate mobile dead zones by enabling direct communication between satellites and mobile phones.
The launch provided a stunning visual spectacle, with the rocket soaring past a full moon, captivating spectators across Florida. This mission also marked the 10th flight of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which successfully landed on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff.
The Direct-to-Cell technology is expected to revolutionise mobile connectivity, particularly in remote areas. In the United States, this feature will roll out in partnership with T-Mobile, promising expanded coverage even in the most isolated regions.
This launch is part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink constellation, which now includes over 7,000 satellites. The mission underscores SpaceX's commitment to enhancing global internet coverage and its focus on innovation in satellite technology.
