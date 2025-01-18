Spectacular Meteorite Crash: Doorbell Camera Captures First-Ever Historic Sound | WATCH

Ottawa: Joe Velaidum, a Canadian resident, has captured what scientists believe is the first-ever recording of a meteorite crashing to Earth with both video and audio, CBC News reported. Velaidum revealed that he had been standing at the very spot of the meteorite's impact mere minutes before it struck.

“The shocking thing for me is that I was standing right there just a couple of minutes before impact,” he said. “If I’d seen it, I probably would’ve been standing right there, and it could have ripped me in half.”

The family initially struggled to identify the origins of the object. Velaidum’s daughter, Laura Kelly, explained their initial scepticism. “My father thought it could be a meteorite and sent us a link to the University of Alberta’s Meteorite Reporting System. I’ll admit, we were sceptical at first," she said.

She continued, “We are now in awe that a piece of ancient interstellar space could travel millions of miles and land, literally, on our doorstep.”

Meanwhile, following an investigation by the University of Alberta, the meteorite was identified as an ordinary chondrite.

Chris Herd, a geologist and professor from the university’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, described the event as “momentous.”