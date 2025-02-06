Starlinks are Falling: 120 Satellites Crash from Space in January 2025

Science: As many as 120 Starlink satellites operated by SpaceX crashed back to Earth in January 2025. This incident has raised significant concerns among scientists and environmentalists about the potential impact on atmospheric pollution.

Starlink, a satellite network developed by SpaceX, aims to provide low-cost internet access to remote locations. However, as the constellation expands, the rate of satellite orbits has increased dramatically. Astronomers tracking these objects noted that over 120 Starlink satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere in January alone, creating spectacular fireballs as they burnt up.

Astronomers, highlighted the unprecedented rate of daily re-entries, with approximately four to five Starlink satellites being retired and incinerated daily. The surge in crashing satellites is primarily due to the mass retirement of the first-generation (Gen1) Starlink satellites, which are being replaced by newer models.

While the re-entries produce visually stunning fireballs, they also raise concerns about atmospheric pollution. The disintegration of satellites releases metallic vapours, including aluminium oxide, which can deplete the ozone layer. A 2023 study found that 10% of aerosols collected 60,000 feet above Alaska contained aluminium and other metals from satellite burn-up.

Despite these environmental concerns, SpaceX designs its Starlink satellites to fully demise upon re-entry, posing no threat to public safety and creating no orbital debris. However, scientists warn that the increased rate of re-entry could alter atmospheric chemistry in unpredictable ways.