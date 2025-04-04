Stunning Image of Helix Nebula Reveals A Dying Star May Have Destroyed A Planet

Washington: A mysterious X-ray signal from the Helix Nebula has puzzled scientists for over 40 years. Now, new research suggests that a white dwarf known as the dense core of a dead star may have destroyed a nearby planet and maybe that is the reason behind those X-ray signals. This could be the first time astronomers have observed such an event. The dying star is also called ‘Planet Killer’ as it destroys any planet coming to it near by when the star is on its dying stage.

What is the Helix Nebula?

The Helix Nebula, also known as Caldwell 63, is located 650 million light-years from Earth. It is the glowing remains of a dying star, much like our Sun. As the star neared the end of its life, it expelled its outer layers into space, forming a beautiful ring of gas that stretches about three light-years across. What remains at the center is a small, dim, and extremely hot core called a white dwarf as per NASA release.

The Mystery of the X-ray Signal

For decades, astronomers have detected an unusual X-ray signal from the Helix Nebula, and they now believe they have found the answer. Observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, combined with data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the European Southern Observatory, and NASA’s Galaxy Evolution Explorer, suggest that the white dwarf at the nebula’s center may have torn apart a planet that strayed too close.

How Did the White Dwarf Destroy a Planet?

Scientists believe that a planet in the system was pulled toward the white dwarf by the gravitational forces of other planets. As the planet got too close, the intense tidal forces from the white dwarf shredded it into pieces. These fragments were then pulled onto the surface of the white dwarf, causing powerful X-ray flares.

This Artist’s Impression Shows a Planet (Left) That Has Approached Too Close to a White Dwarf. | Credits: NASA