'I'd Go Back in a Heartbeat': Sunita Williams After 9 Months of Being Stranded in Space

New Delhi: NASA astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams, who recently returned to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Crew-9 mission, remains deeply passionate about space exploration. Speaking on America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer on Fox News, Williams reflected on her unexpectedly extended stay, which was marked by delays and technical challenges.

Despite the hurdles, Williams described her time in space as an unforgettable experience, one she would relive without hesitation.

"I’d go back in a heartbeat," she said, stressing her love for spaceflight and the camaraderie she shared with her fellow astronauts.

Williams also spoke about the transformative power of seeing Earth from space and how she wishes more people could experience it firsthand.

"I love being in space. Space is great. I joke around that it's a little vacation from Earth, but honestly, we have great people in our office who have been training and are ready to go," she said.

Furthermore, Williams stressed the importance of giving new astronauts the opportunity to embark on their own missions.

"I would love to hand the helm to them. I would actually love for everybody in the world to take a trip—one lap around the planet—and see the world from that perspective. I think it would change a lot of hearts and minds in a matter of seconds", she told Hemmer.

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hold NASA Responsible for Delayed Rescue

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have attributed their prolonged stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to missteps by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Speaking to Fox News' co-anchor Bill Hemmer, Wilmore acknowledged that NASA bore responsibility for the delay, stating that certain warning signs had been present, though they were not immediately recognized. He admitted there were crucial questions he should have asked before the mission but had not realized their importance at the time.