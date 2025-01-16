Sunita Williams & Nick Hague's Historic Spacewalk LIVE: Visuals From International Space Station

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:36 IST, January 16th 2025

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague are set to step outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image.
Representative image.

This mission designated US Spacewalk 91, will mark Williams' eighth career spacewalk. 

The spacewalk is expected to last around 6.5 hours. 

Following this, she will embark on another spacewalk on January 23, this time alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore, for additional station upgrades. This mission is designated as US Spacewalk 92, according to NASA.

Here Are the Live Updates: 

  • NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague step outside Space station 
  • Nick and Sunita will return to Earth this spring: NASA 

“Nick, Suni, and the rest of our Crew-9 crew are scheduled to return to Earth this spring, following the launch of our Crew-10 mission to the Space Station,” NASA posted on X. 
 

Updated 18:07 IST, January 16th 2025