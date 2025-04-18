Thar Desert Turns Greener: Study Finds 38% Rise in Vegetation

Jaipur: India’s Thar Desert — long known for its harsh, dry landscape has become 38% greener in the past 20 years, according to a new scientific study. The findings were published on April 3 in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN).

The study, titled “Greening of the Thar Desert”, analyzed satellite images taken between 2001 and 2023. The researchers led and co-author Vimal Mishra, a civil engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, observed a steady increase in vegetation across the desert.

More Monsoon Rains and Groundwater Use Behind the Change

According to the researchers, two major reasons have contributed to this greening: a 64% increase in rainfall during the summer monsoon season and greater use of irrigation systems that bring groundwater to the surface during dry months. This combination of natural and human-driven factors has visibly changed the desert’s landscape.

Thar Image taken in 2022

The authors explained that climate change has altered rainfall patterns, resulting in more frequent and intense monsoons in the region. At the same time, expansion of agriculture and availability of groundwater have allowed vegetation to grow even outside of the monsoon months.

Impact on People and Land

While the increase in greenery may seem like good news, the researchers have also warned of future challenges. The Thar region is home to nearly 16 million people, and if groundwater is overused, it could lead to serious shortages. Rising temperatures due to climate change may also put pressure on the environment and people living in the desert.

To manage this growth sustainably, the study suggests using drought-resistant crops, improving water conservation, and exploring renewable energy sources to reduce environmental damage.

Satellite Image Shows Visible Change

The study is backed by visual evidence as well. Satellite images from Google Earth comparing the desert in 2005 and in December 2020 clearly show an increase in green patches and farmland, especially in areas where irrigation systems have expanded.

The researchers stressed the importance of long-term planning. “Sustainable water management, climate adaptation and eco-friendly development must go hand-in-hand to protect both people and the desert environment,” the study said.