The Sun Falls Silent: First Spotless Disk Since 2022 Raises Questions About Solar Cycle 25

For the first time in more than three years, the sun’s visible face has gone completely spotless. Astronomers confirmed that on February 23, the solar disk showed no sunspots at all- a rare occurrence not seen since June 2022. The sudden calm has sparked fresh debate: is Solar Cycle 25 already moving into its declining phase?

Sunspots are cooler, darker patches on the sun’s surface caused by tangled magnetic fields. They are the birthplace of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which can trigger geomagnetic storms on Earth. Their absence signals a lull in solar activity, often associated with the approach of solar minimum, the quietest stage of the sun’s 11‑year cycle.

Solar Cycle 25 officially began in December 2019 and peaked in October 2024, earlier than forecasts from NOAA and NASA that had predicted maximum activity around late 2025. Since that peak, sunspot numbers have steadily declined, with May 2025 marking a particularly sharp drop. The spotless disk in February 2026 may be another sign that the cycle is past its height.

Still, scientists caution against declaring the end too soon. Solar cycles are unpredictable, lasting anywhere between nine and 13 years. Even during the declining phase, powerful flares and coronal mass ejections remain possible. Historically, some of the largest solar storms have erupted after the peak, when activity was already waning.

Observers noted that the spotless state lasted only two days before a new active region began to emerge. It is also possible that other sunspots exist but are hidden from Earth’s view, rotating out of sight. The UK Met Office projects that the next true solar minimum will not arrive until around 2030, meaning several years of fluctuating activity still lie ahead.

The last solar minimum, between 2018 and 2020, saw the sun go 700 days without a single spot. By comparison, the current spotless episode is brief, but it offers a glimpse of the quieter phase to come. For skywatchers, this means aurora displays may become less frequent in the years ahead, though occasional bursts of activity could still light up Earth’s skies.