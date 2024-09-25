sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • Science News /
  • Thwaites Glacier Meltdown: Are Icebergs Facing an Uncertain Future? What We Know

Published 20:15 IST, September 25th 2024

Thwaites Glacier Meltdown: Are Icebergs Facing an Uncertain Future? What We Know

Thwaites Glacier, dubbed the “Doomsday Glacier,” is melting faster than expected, potentially causing catastrophic sea-level rises affecting coastal communities

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Thwaites Glacier Meltdown: Are Icebergs Facing an Uncertain Future? What We Know
Thwaites Glacier Meltdown: Are Icebergs Facing an Uncertain Future? What We Know | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:15 IST, September 25th 2024