Time-Lapse Video Captured From Earth Shows Artemis II Spacecraft Moving Towards Moon

A striking time-lapse video captured from Earth shows Artemis II crew's Orion spacecraft moving towards the Moon. The spacecraft, which is named 'Integrity', is on a historic journey to Moon as part of NASA's ambitious lunar mission.

The Time-Lapse Video

The time-lapse video covered the period from 08:05:32 to 09:24:34 UTC on April 4, 2026. The video has thus displayed the kilometres covered by the four astronauts on board the spacecraft in just seconds.

In the video, the spacecraft appeared to be a bright point of light moving against the dark expanse of space. The spacecraft's metallic surface, which reflects sunlight, made it possible to capture the vessel on camera from Earth.

Commenting on the time-lapse video, a social media user said, "This is literally giving me chills! Watching the journey unfold frame by frame. History in motion!"

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‘Morale Is High’

Meanwhile, NASA astronaut and Artemis commander Reid Wiseman commented on the beauty of Earth from space and stressed that the morale of the astronauts on board 'Integrity' is high.

In a voice message, Wiseman said, “Hello Houston…Just a few things…We heard a rumour that it is actually Saturday back on Earth. We have definitely lost track of the days. We are showing 151, 476 nautical miles from Earth, and it is going up about one mile every second, which is still a pretty impressive rate to travel.”

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He added, “Morale is high on board…Looking out window…you can see a beautiful crescent Earth with the sunlight glinting off of the ocean and the swirling clouds.”

Artemis II

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon to verify today’s capabilities for humans to explore deep space and pave the way for long-term exploration and science on the lunar surface.