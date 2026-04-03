Track Artemis II Live: NASA Lets You Follow Astronauts Around the Moon in Real Time

New Delhi: Space missions are no longer something you just watch in clips after they happen. With its upcoming Artemis II mission, NASA is giving people a chance to follow the journey live — almost like tracking a cab, but this time, it’s a spacecraft heading towards the Moon.

The space agency has opened access to a new tool that allows anyone with internet to see exactly where the Orion spacecraft is during the mission. From launch to return, the entire journey can be followed in real time.

A Mission You Can Actually Follow

Artemis II will be NASA’s first crewed mission under its Artemis program. Four astronauts will travel around the Moon inside the Orion spacecraft on a mission expected to last about 10 days.

What makes this mission different for the public is access. Using a platform called the Artemis Real-Time Orbit Website (AROW), people can track the spacecraft’s journey as it happens. This includes its distance from Earth, how far it is from the Moon, its speed, and how long the mission has been running.

The data is not delayed or simulated. It comes directly from sensors on the spacecraft and is sent to mission control before being shared online.

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Where and How to Track Artemis II

The tracking tool is available through NASA’s official website and its mobile app. Once the mission begins, users can log in and see Orion moving along its path in space.

The system starts sharing updates shortly after liftoff and continues until the spacecraft returns to Earth. This means users can follow every major phase, including the journey toward the Moon and the return trip.

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Mobile App Adds a More Interactive Experience

The mobile version brings an extra feature that makes the experience more engaging. It includes an augmented reality tracker that helps users locate the spacecraft in the sky.

After a short setup, your phone can guide you to point in the right direction to see where Orion is relative to your position on Earth. This feature becomes active a few hours after launch, once the spacecraft is fully on its path.

More Than Just Tracking

For those interested in data and science, the platform goes beyond basic tracking. It also shares detailed technical data about the spacecraft’s position and movement.

This information can be used by developers, students, or enthusiasts to create their own visualisations, apps, or even simulations of the mission. NASA will also release trajectory data, allowing deeper analysis of the spacecraft’s path.

Why Artemis II Matters

Artemis II is not just another mission. It is a major step in NASA’s long-term plan to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

This mission will test how the spacecraft performs with humans onboard in deep space something that has not been done in decades. The results will shape future missions, including landing humans on the Moon again.

Bringing Space Closer to People