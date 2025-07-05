Unbelievable Cosmic Selfies! Shubhanshu Shukla Seen Floating 400 Km Above Earth, See Jaw-Dropping Space Station Photos

Axiom-4 Mission: Shubhashu Shukla smiles as Earth spins quietly beneath him. In stunning new visuals from the International Space Station, the Indian astronaut is seen floating inside the iconic Cupola window, camera in hand, or simply pausing to take in the view of the blue planet 400 kilometers below, a reminder of how far a dream can travel.

Moments from Orbit: Shubhashu Shukla’s Week in Space Captured in Four Frames

Pilot Shubhashu Shukla captures Earth from the ISS window, turning the Cupola into his cosmic photography studio

The photographs, released as Shukla completes a week in orbit, capture the human side of space exploration. One frame shows him with a camera, documenting Earth through the window; in another, he floats effortlessly against the vastness of the oceans and clouds outside. In a third, Shukla smiles while working in zero gravity, the maze of wires and instruments around him a stark contrast to the serene expanse beyond the windows.

Floating above Earth, Shubhashu Shukla beams from the Cupola.

These visuals are part of Shukla’s journey aboard the International Space Station as Pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), an international mission that marks a significant chapter for India’s human spaceflight journey. The mission, launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, docked with the ISS on June 26. Since then, Shukla and the crew have completed over 113 orbits around Earth, witnessing more than a hundred sunrises and sunsets from space.

With a smile that speaks of dreams fulfilled, Shubhashu Shukla works on an experiments in microgravity aboard the ISS.

While the Ax-4 mission’s packed schedule includes over 60 scientific and technology experiments, ranging from cancer research in microgravity to technology demonstrations that will aid future missions, it is these quiet, powerful moments captured in orbit that connect people back home with the spirit of exploration.

A quiet moment in orbit: Shubhashu Shukla is looking out from the Cupola.

On Wednesday, Shukla and the crew took a well-earned day off to connect with family and recharge, before resuming their intensive research schedule. For Shukla, these images are more than just photographs; they are glimpses into a dream realised, inspiring a new generation back on Earth to look up, and aim higher.