  CRISPR-Cas9-Modified Spider Spins Red Fluorescent Silk: University Of Bayreuth Achieves Breakthrough In Genetic Modification

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:22 IST

CRISPR-Cas9-Modified Spider Spins Red Fluorescent Silk: University Of Bayreuth Achieves Breakthrough In Genetic Modification

A team of researchers from University of Bayreuth have used genetic modification on common house spiders to study the underrepresented organism and produce functionable spider silk protein. Scroll to know how the advancement was achieved.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
CRISPR-Cas9-modified spider
World's first gene modified spider produces red silk. | Image: X

Germany: Researchers at the University of Bayreuth, Germany, have achieved a breakthrough in the field of genetic engineering. They modified a spider’s genes to produce red fluorescent silk, using the common house spider (Parasteatoda tepidariorum). 

Scientists have used CRISPR-Cas9 genome technology on plants, animals, and even bacteria, but never on a spider. But now, they have bred the world’s first CRISPR-Cas9-modified spider to produce red fluorescent silk. 

What is Genetic Engineering? 

Genetic Modification. Image: Shutterstock&nbsp;

Genetic engineering, also known as genetic modification or manipulation, is the process of altering an organism's DNA using technology. The altered DNA can manifest into many unique organisms. The world has seen CRISPR-Cas9, a genome technology that has restructured genetic engineering, and its potential to drastically transform everything from agriculture to medicine. 

How was the breakthrough achieved? 

Many spiders are cannibalistic and have a diverse and complex genetic structure, making genetic manipulation a tough task. Manipulating a spider’s genes and raising the resulting offspring is a significant hurdle in the process of genetic engineering.

Hence, to achieve success in the domain, scientists developed a novel CRISPR solution that contained a gene sequence for a red fluorescent silk protein. The solution was then injected into unfertilized spider eggs. 

The spiders were anaesthetized with CO₂ to prevent any movement during the process. Then females and males were mated, and the resulting offspring spun red fluorescent silk protein without tampering with silk assembly. 

Further, the researchers tried a process called CRISPR-KO by suppressing a gene called ‘so’ in the spiders that is responsible for eye development. The suppression of the gene resulted in spiders with no eyes, which advanced the knowledge of spider genes. 

How is spider silk protein useful? 

Professor Dr. Thomas Scheibel, senior author on the study, said the demonstration has enabled the functionalization of spider silk protein. 

Spider silk is a natural fiber that’s not only tear resistant and elastic but is also lightweight and biodegradable. This modification in spider genes can increase the functionality of silk by increasing its high-tensile strength and its potential use in science and biotechnology. 

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:22 IST