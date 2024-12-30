sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ SpaDeX Mission | Rohit Sharma | BPSC Row | Rahul Gandhi | Maha Kumbh 2025 | Yashasvi Jaiswal |

Published 22:12 IST, December 30th 2024

Video Captures Exact Moment PSLV-C60 Launches SpaDeX And 24 Payloads | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C60 rocket on Monday at 10 pm displaying India's space prowess.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Takes Off in Spectacular Launch
ISRO's PSLV-C60 Takes Off in Spectacular Launch | Image: X

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C60 rocket on Monday at 10 pm displaying India's space prowess. The launch was part of the SpaDeX mission, a technology demonstrator for in-space docking. The rocket lifted from the SDSC in Sriharikota at 10 pm, marking another significant achievement for India's space agency ISRO.

A stunning video captured the exact moment of the launch, showcasing the rocket's majestic lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C60 carried two spacecraft as primary payloads, along with 24 secondary payloads.

The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate India's capability in in-space docking, a crucial technology for future space exploration. 

Now, with the successful launch of the PSLV-C60, the ISRO has added another feather to its milestone cap. 
 

Updated 22:12 IST, December 30th 2024