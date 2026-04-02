WATCH: Historic Liftoff as Artemis II Astronauts Blast Off For First Moon Voyage In Over 50 Years

In a moment that echoed the golden age of space exploration, four astronauts lifted off aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission, embarking on humanity’s first journey toward the Moon in more than half a century.

The towering 32-story Space Launch System rocket thundered into the early evening sky from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen on a historic 10-day mission around the Moon and back on Home Earth.

Hatch closed, Artemis II astronauts strapped into their seats and ready for launch (NASA)

Tens of thousands gathered at the launch site, with crowds spilling onto nearby roads and beaches - scenes tending to make one think of the Apollo moon missions of the 1960s and 1970s. As the engines ignited and flames lit up the launch pad, cheers erupted, marking the dawn of a new era in human spaceflight.

Watch the Moment of Liftoff

Here's the video shared by NASA capturing the dramatic seconds of liftoff. The massive rocket stands illuminated against the darkening sky before engines ignite in a burst of fire and smoke. Thick plumes of smoke billow across the launch pad while the spacecraft ascends steadily upward, eventually shrinking into a bright streak against the sky. Watch it here -

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Why Is Artemis II Historic?

The Artemis II crew reflects a new chapter in space exploration because they are part of the first crewed lunar mission since the Apollo era, and NASA’s biggest leap yet toward establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon. The mission sets the stage for a planned lunar landing near the Moon’s south pole, currently targeted for 2028.

The rocket was fueled with more than 700,000 gallons earlier in the day, after a brief delay from the scheduled 6:24 PM ET liftoff due to technical checks.

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Tensions High In The Hours Leading Up To Launch

Tensions were high earlier in the day as hydrogen fuel started flowing into the rocket. Dangerous hydrogen leaks erupted during a countdown test earlier this year, forcing a lengthy flight delay.

To NASA’s relief, no significant hydrogen leaks occurred. The launch team loaded more than 700,000 gallons of fuel (2.6 million liters) into the 32-story Space Launch System rocket on the pad, a smooth operation that set the stage for the Artemis II crew to board.

Then NASA had to overcome a flurry of last-minute technical issues - bad battery sensors and an inability to get commands through to the rocket's flight termination system. In both cases, the issues were quickly resolved, allowing the launch to proceed.

Meet NASA Artemis II Crew

Reid Wiseman (Commander): A former US Navy officer and veteran astronaut

Victor Glover (Pilot): Set to become the first person of colour to travel to the Moon

Christina Koch (Mission Specialist): Will be the first woman to reach lunar vicinity

Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist): A Canadian astronaut making history as the first non-American on a lunar mission

‘We Have A Beautiful Moonrise’

Just five minutes after launch, Commander Wiseman spotted their destination. “We have a beautiful moonrise, we’re headed right at it,” he said from the capsule.

Roughly eight minutes after liftoff, the Orion spacecraft successfully reached space, with the crew safely in orbit.

What Happens Next

The astronauts will spend the first 25 hours circling Earth, checking systems and preparing for the next phase. After that, a critical engine burn will send them hurtling toward the Moon, traveling farther than any humans have gone before.

The mission will not include a landing. Instead, the spacecraft will fly several thousand miles beyond the Moon, perform a U-turn, and return to Earth - all within about 10 days.

They won’t pause for a stopover or orbit the moon like Apollo 8’s first lunar visitors did so famously on Christmas Eve 1968, reading from Genesis. But they stand to become the most distant humans ever when their capsule zooms past the moon and continues another 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) beyond, before making a U-turn and tearing straight home to a splashdown in the Pacific.

Once settled in a high orbit around Earth, the astronauts got ready to assume manual control and practice steering their capsule around the rocket’s detached upper stage, venturing within 33 feet (10 meters). NASA wants to know how Orion handles in case the self-flying feature fails and the pilots need to take control.

A Step Toward Permanent Lunar Base

Unlike the Apollo missions, Artemis II represents a more inclusive and long-term vision. The crew includes a woman, a person of colour, and an international partner, signaling a broader global push in space exploration.

This mission is the opening move in NASA’s ambitious plan to build a lasting human presence on the Moon, one that could eventually pave the way for missions to Mars.