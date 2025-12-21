WATCH | Major Boost for Gaganyaan Mission As ISRO Clears Key Parachute Tests

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes, a key component of the deceleration system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module. The tests were conducted at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh on December 18 and 19, 2025.

ISRO said the parachute deceleration system of the Gaganyaan Crew Module consists of 10 parachutes of four different types. The descent sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment, allowing the next stage of parachute deployment to begin.

Following this, two drogue parachutes are deployed to stabilise the crew module and significantly reduce its speed during descent. Once the module is sufficiently stabilised, three pilot parachutes are released, which in turn deploy three main parachutes. The main parachutes further slow down the crew module to safe splashdown velocities for recovery at sea.

According to ISRO, the objective of the test series was to evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under simulated high-speed and varying flight conditions. Both tests met all mission objectives, confirming the robustness and consistency of the parachute system under demanding scenarios.

Advertisement

The successful completion of these qualification trials brings the Gaganyaan mission closer to operational readiness. ISRO said the tests were carried out with the support of multiple centres, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, reinforcing confidence in the safety systems critical for India’s first human spaceflight mission.

Reacting to the successful test, Union MoS (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said, “Heartening to note that India has moved one more step closer to its first Human Space mission Gaganyaan. ISRO successfully completed the Drogue Parachute Deployment Qualification Tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the RTRS facility of TBRL, Chandigarh, during 18–19 December 2025. The tests confirmed the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under varying flight conditions, marking an important step in qualifying the parachute system for India’s human spaceflight mission.”

Advertisement

WATCH