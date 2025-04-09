WATCH | Not Just Earth! Northern Lights Illuminate Space, NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning Video

NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently shared a breathtaking video capturing the glowing green lights of the Aurora, also known as the Northern Lights, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). The stunning visuals show waves of vivid green light dancing across the Earth’s atmosphere, offering a rare and beautiful view of the natural phenomenon from space. Pettit encouraged viewers to watch the whole clip, and promised a surprise in the middle, a flash of green beauty from space that amazed even seasoned astronauts.

In his Instagram post, Pettit used the phrase “changes in attitude, changes in latitude,” while spacecraft’s shift in backward direction maintaining its position over Earth. He was describing how the ISS rotated 180 degrees to fly backwards for a Soyuz spacecraft docking and, in the process, captured the glowing green lights of the Aurora.

“Changes in attitude, changes in latitude: @Space_Station We rotated 180 degrees and flew backwards for yesterday’s Soyuz docking. This is a bit long but keep watching for the surprise in the middle, " wrote Pettit.

He also posted a another video of Aurora during a pass over the Earth between Antarctica and Australia, where the ISS encountered a spectacular view of the Aurora.

Pettit launched to the International Space Station aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft on September 11, 2024, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. He is currently serving as a flight engineer and part of the Expedition 72 crew, where he will spend about six months conducting scientific research and maintaining the space station.