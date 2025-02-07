What Happens If Asteroid Bennu Crashes into Earth? Scientists Reveal the Deadly Truth

New Delhi: Scientists have warned that the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has a small chance of hitting Earth in September 2182. If that happens, the impact could be disastrous, affecting the planet’s climate, environment, and food production for years, according to Reuters report.

Impact Could Cause ‘Impact Winter’

Bennu, which comes closest to Earth every six years at a distance of 299,000 km, has a one-in-2,700 chance of colliding with the planet. If it strikes, experts say it would trigger a massive shockwave, earthquakes, wildfires, and a deep crater. The explosion would throw 100-400 million tons of dust into the air, leading to a climate disaster, as per the report.

Scientists say the dust would block sunlight, causing an 'impact winter.' This would make temperatures drop by 4°C, reduce rainfall by 15%, and disrupt plant photosynthesis by up to 30%. The ozone layer, which protects us from harmful solar radiation, could be depleted by 32%.

"The solar dimming due to dust would cause an abrupt global 'impact winter' characterized by reduced sunlight, cold temperature and decreased precipitation at the surface," said Lan Dai to News Agency Reuters, a postdoctoral research fellow at the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) at Pusan National University in South Korea

Major Food Crisis Likely

The drop in temperature and sunlight would severely affect farming. Crops and vegetation on land could take over two years to recover. In the oceans, plankton might recover within six months, but this would not be enough to prevent a major food crisis.

Climate experts have compared the possible effects of a Bennu strike to some of the biggest volcanic eruptions in the last 100,000 years. The disaster could lead to large-scale starvation, economic collapse, and destruction of ecosystems worldwide.

Lessons from the Past

Asteroids have hit Earth before, with devastating results. The most famous one struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, wiping out dinosaurs and nearly 75% of all life. While Bennu is much smaller, its impact could still be catastrophic for humanity.

NASA has already tested ways to deflect asteroids. In 2022, its DART mission successfully changed the path of a small asteroid, proving that it might be possible to prevent future collisions.

Should the World Be Worried?

Scientists say the chances of Bennu hitting Earth are low, just 0.037%. But the potential damage is so high that governments and space agencies must remain alert. Experts warn that an asteroid impact of this scale would not just destroy cities but could also push humanity into a long-term survival crisis.