What is 'Blue Ghost' Lander Off to the Moon's Mare Crisium

Science: The Blue Ghost is a lunar lander developed by Firefly Aerospace as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Launched on January 15, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Blue Ghost is on a mission to deliver scientific payloads to the Moon's Mare Crisium basin.

Blue Ghost Mission Objectives:

Blue Ghost will carry ten scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to support future human exploration of the Moon. The lander will deliver instruments for analyzing lunar regolith properties, studying geophysical characteristics, and investigating interactions between the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field.

The mission is planned to last 60 days, with the first 14 Earth days dedicated to running NASA’s payloads during a complete lunar day.

Blue Ghost Launch Date and More:

The Blue Ghost lunar lander launched on January 15, 2025. Its landing site is Mare Crisium, a 500-kilometre-wide lunar basin with a payload weight of 94 kilograms (207 lb). The lander will enter a high lunar orbit and gradually lower its orbit before attempting a touchdown.

What is Mare Crisium?

Mare Crisium also known as the Sea of Crises, is a prominent lunar mare located in the northeastern quadrant of the Moon's near side. Mare Crisium spans approximately 556 kilometers (345 miles) in diameter and covers an area of about 176,000 square kilometers (68,000 square miles). It is situated just northeast of Mare Tranquillitatis.

This mare was formed by the flooding of basaltic lava that filled an ancient asteroid impact basin. The basaltic plains, known as lunar maria, were created by early volcanic eruptions.

Sharing Valuable Data

Firefly Aerospace has been providing regular mission updates, including breathtaking images of Earth from space. The Blue Ghost mission marks a significant step in lunar exploration, aiming to gather valuable data that will aid future missions and enhance our understanding of the Moon.