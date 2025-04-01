Meet Chun Wang, Man Who Funded the Just-Launched SpaceX Fram2 Mission And Will Be Orbiting Earth from Pole to Pole

Florida: Elon Musk-owned space company SpaceX has just launched its new, Fram2 Space Mission, and Chun Wang, the cryptocurrency billionaire who has funded this mission, is also on board as one of the four astronauts.

Read to know about Chun Wang, the entrepreneur who has flown to space, to orbit the earth from pole to pole, and also about this human spaceflight mission of SpaceX.

Meet Chun Wang, One of the Astronauts Who Funded SpaceX Fram2 Mission

The SpaceX Fram2 Mission has been chartered by Chun Wang, who has also funded the mission.

This free-flier mission has been chartered by Chun Wang, who was born in China's Tianjin, but now hails from Malta, and has recently become a citizen. The cryptocurrency billionaire co-founded F2Poool, a Bitcoin mining company in 2013, which became the “largest Bitcoin mining pool in the world”, a year after its foundation.

A 42-year-old entrepreneur, Chun Wang has considered himself a traveler since a very young age and despite having a full-time job, Chun Wang has travelled 75,900 km by train in just a single year.

Chun Wang, said in an interview that he has travelled in high-speed trains for a total of 854 times and according to his own record, him being onboard the Dragon Resilience for the SpaceX Fram2 Mission, will be his one thousandth flight on any kind, and of course, his first flight to space.

For his space adventure, Chun Wang has funded this mission but has not revealed the amount that he has paid for this space mission, to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

All About Fram2 Mission of SpaceX

Named after ‘Fram’ (Norwegian word for forward), the Norwegian seafaring ship which explored the Arctic and Antarctic areas the late 20th century, the Fram2 Mission is Musk-owned SpaceX's sixth private mission and 17th human spaceflight. This planned private human spaceflight mission aims to explore the Earth from a polar orbit and is carrying three other astronauts apart from Chun Wang, namely Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway who is the vehicle commander, Germany's Rabea Rogge who is the pilot and medical officer Eric Phillips from Australia.