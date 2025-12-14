Why ISRO Delayed the Bluebird-6 Launch Today?

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s planned launch of BlueBird-6, a 6.5-tonne satellite built by US-based firm AST SpaceMobile, has been rescheduled due to a technical glitch. The mission, earlier scheduled for December 15, 2025, is now expected to take place around December 18 or December 21, 2025.

BlueBird-6 is a key part of AST Space Mobile’s next-generation satellite constellation aimed at providing direct-to-device mobile broadband connectivity across the globe. The technology is designed to work with ordinary mobile phones, eliminating the need for special terminals or satellite dishes. Once deployed in low Earth orbit, the satellite will unfold one of the largest phased antenna arrays ever built for a commercial spacecraft, covering approximately 2,400 square feet.

Earlier this month, ISRO successfully carried out another major space mission for the Indian Navy. On November 2, the space agency launched the GSAT-7R, also known as CMS-03, a communication satellite developed indigenously for naval use. The satellite was launched aboard the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5.26 pm.

Announcing the launch on X, ISRO said, “Liftoff! #LVM3M5 launches #CMS03 from SDSC SHAR, carrying India’s heaviest communication satellite to GTO,” and also shared a YouTube link for the live telecast of the event. A subsequent update confirmed the successful deployment of the satellite, with ISRO stating, “CMS-03 separated successfully. Perfect injection.”

Advertisement