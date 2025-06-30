ISS Crosses the Sun: US Photographer Captures Stunning Space Moment

New Delhi: US-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has clicked a rare and breathtaking photo of the International Space Station (ISS) passing directly in front of the Sun, with solar flares bursting around it. McCarthy took this photo from the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, where he had camped specially to capture this exact moment.

In the photo, the tiny black shape of the ISS can be seen flying across the glowing yellow-orange surface of the Sun, while flames and solar flares shoot out smoothly from all sides. The picture shows just how massive the Sun is compared to the small ISS.

Andrew McCarthy, who is known for his detailed photos of the Sun and Moon, said this is one of his personal favourite shots ever. He shared the photo on his Instagram account, he wrote, “While waiting for the ISS to transit the sun, a sunspot group started flaring, leading to this once-in-a-lifetime shot.”

He has named the photo “Kardashev Dreams”, which he says represents humanity’s first steps toward becoming a much more advanced space civilisation.

McCarthy also announced that the photo will be available as a limited edition print, including a wide version that shows the full Sun with the ISS, giving a clear idea of how small the spacecraft looks in front of the star.

The image has gone viral on social media, with users calling it the “photo of the year” and “the most incredible space photo ever seen.”

Internet Reacts in Awe

Social media users were left stunned by the surreal beauty of the photograph.

“This is incredible. Can you share the original photo in full quality? It’s stunning,” commented one user.

Another wrote, “This has to win an award. Where can I vote?”

“The most incredible shot I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said another follower.