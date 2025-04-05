Burning Question: Justice Varma’s Quiet Oath Ceremony Triggers Outrage in Allahabad HCBA

Burning Question: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly criticized the secretive swearing-in of Justice Yashwant Varma, calling it a major setback to public confidence in the judiciary. The association termed the appointment “unacceptable” and said it lacked the transparency expected from such an important process. For those unaware, Justice Varma was sworn in during a quiet ceremony on Saturday. In a surprising turn, the court has also decided not to assign him any judicial duties for now. The HCBA has voiced strong objections to both the way the oath was conducted and the overall lack of clarity surrounding the event. Reacting sharply to the secrecy around Justice Varma’s swearing-in, the HCBA has raised serious concerns about how transparent the entire process really was.