Burning Question: Saif Ali Khan Attack Sparks Nat'l Debate on Infiltration and Illegal Immigration

Mumbai police arrested a suspect in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, revealing him to be an illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator. Initially identified as Bijoy Das from West Bengal, the suspect claimed in court that his real name was Mohammed Shoriful Shehzad. The investigation remains in its early stages, and authorities are working to confirm his identity and motives.

If proven true, this case could have far-reaching implications for national security and societal safety. Serious concerns are being raised about the laxity of security systems that allowed such an individual to infiltrate a high-profile celebrity's residence. Additionally, questions arise over whether India’s reliance on cheap labor is inadvertently creating vulnerabilities, highlighting the critical issue of illegal immigration and border control.