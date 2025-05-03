Get Me Right: Uncovering the Origins of Pakistan's Deep-Rooted Hatred Towards Hindus

Get Me Right: Pakistan’s deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus traces back centuries, with medieval Islamic reform movements laying the ideological foundation for its current mindset. Movements like Deobandi, Wahabi, and Salafi played a key role in fostering radicalism, embedding extremism into the nation's psyche. Pakistan’s creation was deeply influenced by Islamic revivalism, and this continues to shape its policies and social fabric. General Asim Munir, madrasa-trained, represents this ideological thread, aligning with the mindset of Pahalgam terrorists through the shared “Kalma test.” Today, groups like the Taliban and ISIS fight over the definition of “true Islam,” further fueling extremism. Pakistan’s tolerance and normalization of radicalism have led to its coexistence with terror, resulting in the sheltering of over a score of terrorist organizations within its borders.