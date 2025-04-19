Get Me Right: Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution for State Autonomy | Pak Army Chief Reveals Hindu Hate

Get Me Right: In a controversial speech, Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir sparked fresh anti-India rhetoric, stating that Pakistanis are fundamentally different from Hindus in every way of life. Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Munir highlighted Pakistan's ideological foundation and reiterated the importance of promoting the "two-nation theory" among future generations. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the formation of a high-level committee to examine state autonomy in relation to the Centre. Stalin revealed that the panel, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, would delve into the state's rights, intensifying the ongoing conflict between Tamil Nadu and the Central government. This move is seen as a significant step in the state's push for greater autonomy and is expected to stir further political debate.