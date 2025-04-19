Positive Influencer Show: Let’s Move Past Negativity and Shift Narrative Towards Positivity

Positive Influencer Show: Selected creators will gain access to Republic’s Campus — a cutting-edge production hub with full newsroom support. You can create content right from the heart of Asia’s largest news complex or send in your work from wherever you are.

Mentorship: Collaborate with leading editors, producers, and anchors — including Arnab Goswami, the driving force behind this initiative. Learn, grow, and produce your best work with expert guidance.

Scale: Republic offers unparalleled exposure across both broadcast and digital platforms. This is your opportunity to evolve from a creator with a dream to one with a powerful national voice.

The program welcomes creators in both English and Hindi, and across diverse genres — from youth, environment, and science to entrepreneurship, innovation, politics, nation-building, and social change. If your content is positive and purposeful, we want to hear from you.