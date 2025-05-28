6 Stories At 6: Nationwide Operation Targets Illegal Migrants | 88 Foreigners Arrested in Last 10 Days

6 Stories At 6: Over the past 10 days, Indian authorities have launched a major nationwide crackdown to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This coordinated operation has led to the arrest of many individuals across multiple states, highlighting concerns over illegal migration and national security. In Delhi, police detained 121 Bangladeshi nationals during verification drives in areas like Alipur, Bawana, and Narela. A significant number of those arrested were found in possession of forged Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards and ration cards. Following their arrest, deportation procedures have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). This intensified effort reflects the government’s focus on curbing unauthorized migration and safeguarding the country’s borders. Authorities continue to monitor and verify identities to prevent further illegal entries.