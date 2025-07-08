6 Stories At 6: ATS Uncovers Massive Conversion Racket In Uttar Pradesh | Language Row Escalates

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has busted a large-scale religious conversion racket active throughout the state. Officials allege that the network was focused on converting individuals from vulnerable communities using coercion and false assurances, resulting in multiple arrests.

At the same time, the national language debate has grown more intense, sparking widespread protests, sharp political rhetoric, and rising tensions. In this segment, we break down the key developments, responses from various quarters, and the broader impact on India’s socio-political landscape.