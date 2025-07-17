6 Stories At 6: Dramatic Moments Emerge in Damascus Amid Ongoing Israeli Bombing in Syria

Tense and alarming scenes are unfolding in Damascus as Israeli airstrikes escalate across Syria. For yet another night, the skies above the Syrian capital have been rocked by thunderous explosions and rising smoke, sending waves of fear through residents. Witnesses describe buildings trembling and emergency services scrambling to respond. Israel claims the strikes are precision attacks targeting Iranian-linked positions and militant hubs, but the operations have drawn fierce condemnation from Syria and raised international concern.

On 6 Stories At 6, we provide real-time updates from the ground with exclusive footage, expert commentary, and insights into the human impact of the strikes. Is a larger regional conflict imminent? What does this surge in violence mean for the Middle East’s delicate stability? Stay with us as we break down the events, the strategy behind them, and the global reaction to this rapidly evolving crisis.