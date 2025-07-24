Republic World
Published Jul 24, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

6 Stories At 6: ED Raids Companies Linked to Anil Ambani | ₹3000 Cr Loan Diversion

Catch "6 Stories At 6" as the ED launches sweeping raids at over 35 locations tied to companies linked to Anil Ambani. The action is part of a money laundering probe exposing an alleged ₹3000 crore illegal loan diversion from Yes Bank. Over 50 companies and 25 individuals are under the scanner. Investigations reveal a planned scheme involving bribery, backdated approvals, shell firms, and lack of due diligence. Based on CBI FIRs and financial regulator alerts, the probe aims to uncover the entire fraud network.

