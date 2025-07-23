6 Stories At 6: Fake Embassy Busted In Ghaziabad | Accused Ran 'West Africa' From Rented House

In a shocking discovery, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a sophisticated fraud in Ghaziabad—a fake embassy being operated from a rented home. The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, was arrested for posing as a diplomat from a made-up "micronation" called 'West Arctica,' along with others like Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. The scam involved duping people with fake promises of overseas jobs, running a hawala racket, and showcasing luxury cars with counterfeit diplomatic plates to appear credible.

The probe found that Jain carefully built a fake identity, even using digitally edited photos with top Indian leaders to gain legitimacy. During the raid, the STF seized forged diplomatic passports, fake seals from the Ministry of External Affairs and various countries, foreign currency, luxury vehicles, and large sums of cash. This bust sheds light on how far conmen go to exploit diplomatic symbols for personal profit. Authorities are now expanding the probe to trace the full reach of this elaborate network.