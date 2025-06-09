6 Stories At 6: Big Development in Honeymoon Murder Case | Wife Sonam Arrested in Ghazipur

6 Stories At 6: In a shocking development in the Honeymoon Murder case, police have arrested the victim’s wife, Sonam, from Ghazipur, marking a major breakthrough. The arrest comes just days after her husband was discovered dead under mysterious conditions during their honeymoon. Investigators now believe the murder may have been pre-planned, possibly driven by financial or personal motives. Sonam's detention has added a chilling new layer to the case that has gripped the nation. Further revelations are expected as questioning begins and the probe intensifies.