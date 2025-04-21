6 Stories At 6: IAF Wing Commander and Wife Viciously Assaulted | Former Karnataka DGP Found Murdered

6 Stories At 6: Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were reportedly attacked by a group of men in Bengaluru during a road rage incident.

Bose, who is currently posted with the DRDO, shared the account on social media, explaining how the assault took place while he and his wife were still inside their car. The attackers allegedly used a key to damage the vehicle. A video has also emerged showing the Wing Commander bleeding from the forehead and visibly hurt.

In a separate shocking incident, new developments have emerged in the murder case of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash. During the police investigation, his son revealed that his mother, Pallavi, had previously threatened to kill his father.

According to reports from PTI citing sources, a heated argument broke out between Pallavi and Om Prakash on Sunday. During the altercation, she allegedly threw chilli powder in his eyes and then stabbed him with a knife.

Om Prakash, who once served as the top cop of Karnataka, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Sunday at the age of 68. His body was discovered on the ground floor of his three-storey home, lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds. His wife Pallavi and daughter Kruthi were reportedly present in the house at the time of the incident.