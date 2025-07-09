6 Stories At 6: Two Fighter Pilots Killed as IAF Jaguar Jet Crashes in Rajasthan

In a heartbreaking incident, an Indian Air Force Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, July 9. Both pilots lost their lives in the crash, though officials confirmed that no civilian property was harmed. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched, and a court of inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause.

This is the third Jaguar crash in just five months, with previous accidents occurring in Haryana in March and Gujarat in April, raising serious concerns over the aging fleet’s safety. Thick black smoke was seen rising over the fields near Bhanuda village, where wreckage was scattered—once again drawing attention to the risks posed by outdated aircraft and reinforcing demands for urgent fleet upgrades.