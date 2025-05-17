6 Stories At 6: India’s Bold Step to Reveal Pakistan’s Terror Network on the World Stage

6 Stories At 6: Is the Congress facing another major internal conflict? A significant controversy has arisen over the Centre’s appointment of MPs to lead all-party delegations on Pakistan. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to lead one of the seven delegations briefing foreign governments, but the twist is that Tharoor’s name was missing from the list of four Congress MPs submitted by the party. The BJP has also responded by questioning two of the names proposed by Congress to head these delegations. This development has sparked fresh debate about the unity and coordination within the Congress party.

Along with Tharoor, the other MPs leading the delegations are: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).