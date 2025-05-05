6 Stories At 6: India Corners Pakistan via Baglihar Dam | PM Modi Holds Key Meeting with Ajit Doval

6 Stories At 6: With the Indus Water Treaty now suspended, India is moving swiftly to revive long-stalled hydroelectric projects aimed at fully utilizing its share of river waters. The decision follows Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism and incursions. The suspension of the treaty removes the obligation for India to provide Pakistan a six-month notice before initiating new hydropower developments. A high-level meeting, likely to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week, will focus on fast-tracking these crucial hydro projects. India’s move to “turn off the tap” reflects its firm response to Pakistan’s hostile activities. The treaty, once a symbol of cooperation, now stands in abeyance as India prioritizes its strategic and developmental interests in the region.