6 Stories At 6: India-US Trade Deal | Indira Canteen Row | Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead

6 Stories At 6: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal firmly stated that India does not conclude trade agreements under pressure of deadlines, emphasizing that the nation's interests take top priority.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday strongly criticised those protesting the renaming of Annapurna Canteen to Indira Canteen, referring to them as “senseless people.” He stated that such individuals would only recognise the greatness of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi “if they were stripped and beaten.”